Omeath claims runners-up spot at Pride of Place Awards

Local Senator Erin McGreehan has congratulated Omeath after the seaside village was named as runners-up in the coastal communities category in the 2020 Pride of Place Awards.

Omeath was nominated to represent Louth in the 2020 Co-Operation Ireland Pride of Place awards ceremony, which was live-streamed online last Saturday and hosted by RTE’s Marty Morrissey.

Senator McGreehan said, “Congratulations Omeath and very well done! I am absolutely delighted for the area. To be runner Up in the Coastal Communities category in the All Ireland Pride of Place Awards is a terrific achievement.

“Omeath is a town that is underestimated in so many ways. Historically, culturally, economically it has been overlooked for so long. I hope this is the start of something really positive. It is a beautiful place with much untapped potential. At one stage it was the cultural capital of the North East and I see no reason why that can’t be that way again – I commend everyone who was involved in this achievement,” concluded Senator McGreehan.