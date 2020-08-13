Omniplex to show Christmas movies for one day this month in aid of Barnardos

The Omniplex Cinema in Dundalk is set to screen a number of Christmas classics next Saturday August 22nd as part of a fundraiser in aid of Barnardos.

The ‘Christmas in August’ fundraiser is taking place at Omniplex cinemas nationwide, including the one at Dundalk Retail Park.

On the day Omniplex will be pulling out the Christmas trees, Christmas jumpers and of course everyone’s favourite Christmas movies. Adult tickets are €8 and Children are €5 and each ticket sold will include a €1 donation to Barnardos Ireland who are supporting 30,000 families in our local communities.

Among the films being shown include Home Alone, Elf, Die Hard, Love Actually and Frozen 2. Showtimes can be found at www.omniplex.ie

The Omniplex group said: “Pull out your santa hats and join us in our socially distant screens so you can support an amazing charity and have a funny story to tell in years to come- let 2020 be the year your local cinema did Christmas 4 months early.”