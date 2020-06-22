There was one further case of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 780 the number of confirmed cases as of midnight on Friday June 19th.

Louth has now had one case in the last two days after 10 days without any.

There were no new deaths recorded nationally yesterday.

As of midnight Saturday 20 June the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.