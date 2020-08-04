One further case of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth over the weekend

There was one further case of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth over the course of the weekend.

This brings to 794 the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Saturday August 1st.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 2nd August, the HPSC has been notified of 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,208 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

27 are men / 19 are women

85% are under 45 years of age

32 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

5 cases have been identified as community transmission

15 cases are located in Kildare, 8 in Laois, 7 in Clare, 5 in Offaly and the remaining 11 are spread across nine other counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The vast majority of young people in Ireland have followed public health advice and have made very significant sacrifices to protect themselves and others. People of all ages will occasionally slip up as they learn to live safely with this virus. We should not seek to attribute blame, but rather continue to encourage one another to build on and sustain the great efforts that we have all made to date.

“We continue to urge everyone to observe the safe behaviours that we recommend such as physical distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.

“NPHET continues to monitor the evolving situation very closely and will meet tomorrow.”