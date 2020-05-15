One less case of Covid-19 in latest figures for Louth

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth in the latest figures.

In fact, there is one less case than before after one of the cases in Louth was recategorised in the latest figures, correct as of midnight on Tuesday May 12th.

There are now 734 cases in Louth, down one from 735 as of Monday May 11th.

There have now been a total 1,506 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Thursday 14 May the HPSC has been notified of 426 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 23,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 223 of the confirmed cases reported yesterday are historical cases which have been managed clinically but only recently notified to the HPSC.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 12 May (23,259 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,053 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 387 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,123 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,308 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,348 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,249 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “All indicators of the spread of COVID-19 are decreasing, including the average number of cases per day, number of people in hospital and ICU, admissions to ICU and number of reported deaths per day.

“This is reinforced by our estimate reproduction number which is currently stable between 0.4 and 0.6. We will be monitoring this figure and the overall number of infections in the population very closely over the coming weeks.”