One man charged in relation to dangerous driving incident on M1 on Sunday

Gardaí have charged a man in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving which concluded on the R132 north of Dundalk yesterday afternoon.

He is due to appear before Monaghan District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The two other men arrested in relation to this incident remain detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Dundalk Garda Station this morning.

This follows a high speed pursuit on the M1 motorway yesterday afternoon which concluded close to Junction 20 Jonesborough on the N1.

At approximately 4:35pm yesterday a car failed to stop for Gardaí carrying out COVID 19 checkpoints in the Swords area of Dublin. A managed containment operation ensued which ended when the offending vehicle was stopped on the northbound lanes of the R132, north of Dundalk a short time later.

During the course of the containment operation an official Garda car was damaged but no persons were injured.