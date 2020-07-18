One new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in latest figures

There was one further case of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 790 the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Wednesday July 15th.

This means there has now been five cases in the county in the last seven days.

There has now been a total of 1,752 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 16th July, the HPSC has been notified of 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said;

“COVID-19 is extremely infectious. It wants to spread, but it needs people to come into contact with each other to do so.

“All of the measures that we have been talking about for many months now are so important; physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding large crowds – are all actions each of us can take to cut the chains of transmission and stop this virus in its tracks.

“It now depends on the actions we take as individuals, as to whether this virus gets an opportunity to spread through our communities. Continue to follow the public health advice, know the risks, know the symptoms and stay safe.”