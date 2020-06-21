One new Covid-19 case in Louth ends a 10 day run without any

There was one new case of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

The new case brings to an end a run of 10 days without a new case in the county and means there has now been 779 confirmed cases in total in Louth as of midnight on Thursday June 18th.

There have now been a total of 1,715 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 19 June the HPSC has been notified of 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you today, 9 of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. It is important for us all to remember that COVID-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them.

“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis.”