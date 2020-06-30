One new further Covid-19 case confirmed in Louth

There has been one further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This means there are now 781 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Saturday June 27th. This is the first new confirmed cases reported in a week.

There has now been a total of 1,735 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 28 June, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are starting to see a worrying trend, with the number of reported cases increasing, and some new clusters.

“As restrictions are lifted and people move about more, it’s important that we use the tools that have helped us suppress the virus to date.

“Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze hygiene and wearing face coverings are important personal behaviours that mean, as we go about our daily lives, that we are doing everything we can to avoid contracting the virus and spreading it to those we love.”