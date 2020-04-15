One of Dundalk’s most famous breakfasts available again from this Thursday

One of Dundalk’s most famous breakfasts will be available to you once again from tomorrow.

Ma Brady’s on Church Street has been serving the people of this area since 1916 with their breakfast an absolute institution in the town.

From this Thursday April 16th they are re-opening for collections and deliveries of breakfasts between 9am and 1pm.

To order a collection or a delivery call 042 9332182.

They have requested that where possible card payments are made rather than cash.