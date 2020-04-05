One of three men arrested over ATM thefts in Dundalk is released unconditionally

A 57-year-old man arrested in connection with the theft of two ATMs from banks in Dundalk in the early hours of yesterday morning has been released unconditionally.

He was one of three men detained in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh following the thefts of the ATMs from the Ulster Bank and AIB branches on Clanbrassil Street at around 3.15am on Saturday.

Two other men, aged 24 and 29, remain in custody in the North in relation to the incident.

Their arrests followed a cross-border pursuit by the PSNI and Gardaí.

PSNI officers later recovered the two cash machines in Forkhill, County Armagh.

In a statement yesterday Gardaí said that tactics were used to “hinder” their response to the thefts, including two cars being set alight outside either entrance of Dundalk Garda Station.

A Volkswagen Amorak SUV and a 2014-registered red Mercedes saloon car left the scene with the two cash machine in a trailer.

Two Garda cars were slightly damaged in the pursuit, which also involved the Garda Air Support helicopter and Garda Armed Support Unit.

PSNI Det Chief Insp Julie Mullan said the trailer with the two cash machines was then discarded in the Mullaghbawn area of County Armagh.

The men were then located in a property in Crossmaglen.