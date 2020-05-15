One-way pedestrian system to be rolled out in parts of Dundalk from next week

Louth County Council are set to roll out new social distancing measures in Dundalk town centre next week which will ask people to walk in a one way flow as a temporary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

While key areas such as the Market Square, Clanbrassil Street and Earl Street will remain two way for pedestrians, new one way systems are being applied to Crowe Street, Francis Street, Park Street, the Long Walk, Dublin Street, Market Street and the Ramparts to name but a few.

Under the new system pedestrians will be asked to stay on the left hand side of the road if heading north or east while they should stick to the right hand side of the footpath if going south or west.

Posting a proposed map on social media today, local Cllr Conor Keelan said: “Beginning next week LCC are rolling out the following social distancing measures in Dundalk Town Centre. These measures will be temporary and we trust the public will assist with them as you have with other social distancing measures to date. Such plans are needed as more businesses will be re-opening and there will be the issues of queuing, social distancing etc. More to follow.”