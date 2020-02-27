Open day at Dundalk Library this Saturday

An open day will take place this Saturday at the County Library in Dundalk.

Feel free to call into the library at Roden Place to take a closer look at all it has to offer.

The event is the culmination of the #TakeACloserLook campaign with library open days taking place around the country.

Staff at the library will have a series of events throughout the day as a sample of some of the excellent services they provide. These include:

Lego Brickx Workshop: A lego workshop for children with Lego Brickx at 11am. Booking is required for this event.

Book Club information: Fiona Maguire will be here with information for anyone interested in joining a library book club at 11am.

Cuchulainn Celtic Strings: A musical performance by Cuchulainn Celtic Strings from 1.45pm until 2.30pm.

Storytelling: A storytelling session for children at 3pm.

Local History Talk: A talk on Dundalk local history at 3.30pm.

For further information contact Dundalk Library 042 9353190 or email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie