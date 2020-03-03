Opening of The Home Bakery on Avenue Road pushed back 24 hours

The planned opening of The Home Bakery at the Avenue Centre on the Avenue Road has been pushed back 24 hours.

It was revealed last week that a new bakery and Bakehaus Café was due to open in the former Kieran’s Avenue Pharmacy outlet.

This was due to take place at 8.45am today but has now been pushed back until Wednesday with Storm Jorge blamed for the delay.

The first 25 customers in the store on Wednesday morning will receive a free pastry and coffee.