Operation Transformation walks taking place this Saturday

A number of Operation Transformation walks will take place across Louth this Saturday.

The Dundalk event takes place from Dundalk Sports Centre. Registration is at 10.30am with the walk commencing at 11am.

Similar events are also planned for 11am at the GAA pitches in Knockbridge, Dromiskin, Stabannon, Clogherhead, Termonfeckin and Reaghstown.

Glenmore AC are also hosting a walk at the Bush Track at 9.30am while in Drogheda the walk takes place at 11am at the Lourdes Stadium.