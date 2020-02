An orange level weather warning is in place for Co Louth from lunchtime today.

Met Éireann have wanted of severe winds associated with Storm Jorge.

They said: “Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.”

The weather warning is valid from 1pm until 7pm.