Orwells ’84 planning release of new single ‘On The Road’

Dundalk band Orwells ’84 are preparing to release their long awaited follow up single, ‘On The Road’ on April 24th.

Their EP ‘Truth Is The First Victim’ was a debut for the band, who have released three previous singles prior to the EP launch.

The band recorded most of ‘Truth Is The First Victim’ in Sun Studios in Dublin with Pauric McCrum and Peter McCoy of Pillowhead. This is the band’s second venture with the duo; having worked together previously on the single ‘Cailín’.

‘On The Road’ is one of five tracks that were all written by the band and included on the digital release. They have coincided the release with a special edition vinyl with a bonus track ‘The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell’ also.

The band have collaborated again with Tim Sherwood of Hunting Hall to reproduce the success of ‘Cailín’ with an equally artistic take on the music video with their new single. The band look to continue to cultivate a sound and image unique to the music scene and this is another step in that direction.