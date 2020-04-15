Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital has most Covid-19 cases outside of the capital

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda has dealt with the most Coronavirus cases outside the capital, new figures have revealed.

The government has given a new breakdown showing how many cases of Covid-19 are in each hospital around the country.

The figures, released by the HSE last night, show that the Beaumont in Dublin had the most cases with 131 while St James had 87.

The six hospital with the most cases were all in Dublin while Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda had the highest number outside the capital with 38.

The Lourdes also had the most confirmed cases in the last 24 hours with seven, three more than Portiuncula, Connolly and Naas Hospitals.

There was just one critical care bed available in the Drogheda hospital as at 6.30pm last night while there were 29 vacant general beds as of 8am yesterday.

The number of Coronavirus cases in Louth as of the latest figures is 208 with 11,479 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland.