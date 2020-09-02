Outdoor escape game will turn Dundalk into a giant playground this Saturday

A new interactive outdoor escape experience is coming to Dundalk this Saturday September 5th.

The Big Escape has been created so that hundreds can play the GPS activated game while still following social distancing rules.

The event in Dundalk will see groups of up to six people playing against each other with a leaderboard updated in real time giving those taking part a competitive edge.

The gaming experience sees the town turned into a giant playground with teams solving puzzles, cracking codes and completing challenges to take down Big Al’s casino in a classic heist.

Mark French from The Big Escape said: “We’re excited to bring the game to Dundalk.

“There’s a flexible start time from the Market Square/Magnet Road giving people the opportunity to play at different times. But as teams navigate the streets together, they’ll be near to each other which will hopefully create a buzz around the town, especially if they’re playing in fancy dress which is optional!

“Teams can choose when they play the game as tickets are valid for six months but after being locked in for so long, we wanted to try and create a fun and safe outdoor atmosphere for people to enjoy.”

The live event takes place on 5th September with teams encouraged to play between 10am and 2pm or play anytime!

Tickets cost €48 per team (a maximum of 6 people) with kids playing for free and can be booked at https://thebigescape.com/locations