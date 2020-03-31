Over 1,200 without power in the Dromiskin and Knockbridge areas

A number of homes and businesses in the Knockbridge and Dromiskin areas are without power at present due to a power outage.

The fault occurred at Little Mills and was first reported at 4.59pm.

A total of 1,209 customers are affected. It is expected that power will be restored by 8.30pm.

ESB Networks said: “We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”