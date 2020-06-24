Over 1,900 speeding fines paid in Louth last year

Over 1,900 speeding fines were issued in Co Louth last year, new figures have revealed.

According to details issued `under the Freedom of Information Act, almost 120,000 speeding fines were paid across the country resulting in income of €10.5 million.

Locally, there were just over 1,900 in Louth which raised just under €450,000.

The number of speeding fines paid by drivers increased by 9% last year.

According to the figures, more than €20m worth of penalties were settled in 2018 and 2019.

If you drive over the speed limit, you get three penalty points and a fixed-charge fine of €80, which increases to €120 if you don’t pay within 28 days.

Of last year’s fines, 17% were in the six Garda divisions in Dublin.

Kildare is the next highest, with nearly 13,400 speeding fines paid last year, coming to nearly €1.2m.

Penalty points are issued with every speeding fine, and there was a similar increase last year.

123,000 penalty point notices were issued for these offences in 2019 – over 10,000 more than in 2018.