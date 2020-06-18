Over 600 free and subsidised places across 23 courses made available at Dundalk IT

Over 600 places across 23 courses in free and subsidised higher education will be made available to Dundalk IT for people who are looking to upskill or reskill.

The places are part of 13,000 nationwide which will be made available this year under the Springboard+ 2020 and Human Capital Initiative (HCI) Pillar 1 programmes.

The places at Dundalk IT were welcomed by local TD Fergus O’Dowd.

He said: ““As part of Springboard+ 2020, a total of 210 places are available across 13 courses at Dundalk Institute of Technology. Places are available on courses in a wide range of skills areas, including artificial intelligence, smart factory technology, sustainable energy, medical device technology and cybersecurity.

“Approval has also been given for courses under HCI Pillar 1 to run for three academic years from 2020/21 to 2022/23. Here in the North East, a total of 402 places are available across 10 courses at DKIT.

“2,129 places on both programmes are also being made available as a result of investment by the Government of an additional €10 million in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Courses are in areas that have been deemed by Government as being of critical importance: digital skills, soft skills, management and leadership, and the workplace of the future.

“Candidates who wish to participate in Springboard+ 2020 or HCI pillar 1 courses will find full details on the approved courses on the dedicated information and applications website www.springboardcourses.ie”