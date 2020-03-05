Over €3,000 raised by The Fairways Hotel for Down Syndrome Ireland

Over €3,000 was raised by the Fairways Hotel from their €5 Room Giveaway competition in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland.

The recently re-opened 113-bedroom hotel sold €5 tickets last month which gave purchasers the chance to win 113 overnight stays.

They have now revealed that €3,080 was raised from the 616 tickets purchased.

The Fairways said: “Huge thank you to everyone who took park in our #5EuroRooms Giveaway, which we are delighted to announce raised an amazing €3,080 for Down Syndrome Ireland!

“If you entered, check your inbox as all 113 winners have now been contacted with their prize of a 1 night stay with us.”

All proceeds raised from the fundraiser will go towards Down Syndrome Ireland’s Ability Programme, which breaks down barriers and provides people with Down syndrome access to meaningful employment opportunities.