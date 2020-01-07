Over €3,100 raised by Buskathon in aid of Dundalk Simon Community

Over €3,100 was raised by the Buskathon in aid of the Dundalk Simon Community before Christmas.

Some of the area’s finest musical talents joined together to perform on Earl Street on December 23rd.

This is the third year that the event has taken place with the Simon Community revealing today that the event raised €3,130 in total.

They said: “We would like to give a huge shoutout and thank you to all who took part in the third ever Buskathon for the Simon Community on December 23rd! A grand total of €3,130 was raised for the Dundalk Simon on the day! Thank you.”