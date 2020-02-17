Over €4,500 raised from Daragh’s Day at Oriel Park

A total of €4,577 was raised for local autism services at Oriel Park on Friday night as part of ‘Daragh’s Day’.

Oriel Park turned blue before Dundalk FC’s season opener against Derry City to celebrate the life of 11-year-old Daragh McNally and raise awareness about autism.

Daragh, from Medebawn on the Avenue Road, passed away after a short battle with cancer last November.

His family were present at Oriel Park on the night to support the bucket collection, with his brother Nathan and father Paul raising the champions 2019 flag before the game before his mum Colleen, sisters Naoise and Layla and support dog Lenny released 60 balloons into the sky.

During the warm-up Dundalk players also wore blue t-shirts with Daragh’s face on them.

Dundalk FC said today: “As the balloons were released, the Shed sang ‘There’s only one Daragh McNally’. It was a touching moment and a lovely tribute to a boy whose untimely passing last November touched the hearts of many people in our town.

“We would like to thank our fans for their generosity and support and we would also like to pay tribute to the travelling Derry City fans who made a big contribution to the bucket collection and who raised placards reading RIP Daragh. It was another sign of the community aspect that lives strong in the League of Ireland.”