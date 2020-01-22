Over €8.4 million allocated for road improvements in Louth

Almost €8.4 million has been allocated to Louth County Council for road improvements throughout the county.

The grant for various works was announced yesterday evening by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and welcomed by local politicians.

In total the local authority will receive €8,367,709.

Of this a total of €294,175 will be spent on 2020 Bridge Rehabilitation Works on Regional and Local Roads while €270,000 will go towards improvement works on the Obelisk and St Domic’s Bridges in Drogheda.

In Dundalk, €30,000 has been allocated for a new pedestrian route on the Avenue Road to commercial areas with €20,000 allocated towards a new crossing at Stapleton Drive. A further €25,000 will be spent on the Newry Road/Dowdallshill with the same amount allocated for the Armagh Road from the Newry Road junction to the Railway Line.

Meanwhile, in Blackrock, €30,000 has been allocated towards Main Street to accommodate a safe crossing point on Main Street.

A further €25,000 and €15,000 has been allocated respectively for Sheelagh and Annagassan villages to prevent speeding.