Overhaul to create 50 new jobs in Dundalk over the next three years

Supply chain integrity technology company Overhaul plans to add 50 new jobs at its facility in Dundalk over the next three years.

The new jobs are part of the company’s expansion plans for Europe and will be based at its facility at Marshes Upper.

The US-based company has also announced $17.5m in investment led by leading US growth equity investor Edison Partners, with participation from Overhaul’s existing investor, Abbey International Finance Group.

“We are looking forward to embracing the talent pool in Ireland and offering exciting career paths to support the growth of the next generation of innovators,” David Broe, CFO of Overhaul told RTÉ News.

Barry Conlon, Overhaul’s chief executive and founder, said that Ireland is a natural choice for the company’s expansion into Europe due to its focus on manufacturing within the healthcare and consumer electronics industries.

As a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, Mr Conlon gained unique security operations experience in all aspects of Special Forces Operations during his 11-year tenure.

He moved from Ireland to Texas and became a citizen in 2011. He is the former CEO and President of FreightWatch, which was acquired by United Technology Corporation in 2012.