Paddy Agnew retires from Dundalk Fire Service after 35 years

Well known local firefighter Paddy Agnew has retired after 35 years of service to the people of Dundalk and Co Louth.

Paddy, who is also well known for his work with Dundalk Sub Aqua Club, retired from Dundalk Fire Station this week.

Fire-Ireland.com were amongst those to wish him well in the next chapter of his life, saying: “We’d like to thank him for his assistance throughout the years when visiting Dundalk Station. It was always much appreciated.

“All the best in retirement Paddy.”