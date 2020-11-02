Padraig Hamill given special send-off by Coláiste Rís

Former Coláiste Rís principal Padraig Hamill was given a special socially distanced send off recently to mark his retirement.

The Blackrock man retired last year after more than 40 years in the school in the summer but due to Covid-19 there was no proper goodbye.

Just before the mid-term break on Friday October 24th this was rectified somewhat when the former pupil of the school returned to be greeted by students and staff who presented him with a school GAA jersey.

Posting about the event on their Facebook page, the school said: “Padraig Hamill has been in Coláiste Rís for over 40 years. He came in through the monastery doors as a 1st Year student and left in 2019 as the Principal.

“Unfortunately, due to a worldwide pandemic, we never got to celebrate his career, his leadership and his friendship.

“On Friday 24th October 2020, we took our opportunity.”

Check out a video of the send-off below…