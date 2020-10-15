Pamela Scott announces closure of Dundalk store

The local retail scene is set to suffer a blow after women’s fashion chain Pamela Scott announced today that it will be closing its store in Dundalk.

The shop on Earl Street is one of 12 of their 24 stores being closed nationwide with shops in Grafton Street, Frascati Centre, Swords and Blanchardstown in Dublin and Cork City, Limerick Crescent, Tralee, Carlow, Sligo, Gorey and Nenagh also impacted.

Pamela Scott opened in Dundalk on June 1st 2017 at 6/7 Earl Street selling a wide range of women’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

A total of 104 jobs are expected to be lost as a result of the 12 store closures which the company said was vital to ensure the future of the fashion chain.

The company said the closures are in response to changes in retail trading, largely as a result of Covid-19.

It is applying to the High Court today to have Eamonn Richardson, a partner in restructuring at KPMG Ireland, and Ian Barrett, a director in KPMG, appointed as joint provisional liquidators.

The shops in Clonmel, Mullingar, Castlebar, Waterford, Newbridge, Wexford, Ennis, Letterkenny, Middleton, Athlone, Navan and Kilkenny will continue to trade.

The company’s online business, pamelascott.com, will be unaffected by the restructuring.

Richard Barron, managing director of Pamela Scott, said it was devastating to have to close shops and in particular to have to say goodbye to so many employees, some of whom have been working for Pamela Scott for decades.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and we feel this is the very best way of protecting not just one of Ireland’s oldest and largest fashion chains, but the livelihoods of our remaining 90 employees,” he said.

“When it comes to high-street retailing in general, and fashion in particular, you have to adapt or face extinction. Pamela Scott has repeatedly adapted both to changing customer tastes and to changing market conditions.

“We are confident that this restructuring will allow us to continue to bring the very best of Irish and international fashion to our Irish customer base for many years to come,” he added.

The company also said that gift vouchers, credit notes, loyalty cards and deposits will be unaffected by the closures regardless of where the vouchers were purchased.