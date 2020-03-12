Panic buying sets in at supermarkets in Dundalk

Local shoppers have been panic buying today despite assurances from Government that supply chains for all products will remain open despite a “general shutdown” from 6pm this evening to try to combat the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Large queues were a common sight in all local supermarkets with empty shelves common as people rushed to buy products ahead of the closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities from this evening.

Empty shelves in Tesco

Earlier today Taoiseach Leo Varadkar advised people to work remotely where possible and to avoid social interactions where possible. Indoors events with more than 100 people and outdoor events with more than 500 in attendance have also been cancelled until March 29th.

Queues of people in Tesco

This afternoon Retail Excellence Ireland moved to assure people that there was plenty of stock to keep supermarket shelves stacked between now and the end of the month.

More empty shelves in Tesco

Their statement read: “We would like to reassure everyone that Ireland is prepared to continue to supply all grocery outlets for the coming months. There is no reason for Irish citizens to have any concern in that regard.

“The industry has never been more prepared having planned for a hard Brexit over the past number of months. Minister Heather Humphreys, Minister of Business and Enterprise, has done a tremendous job in monitoring this matter and please be assured that we have more than adequate contingencies in place.

“Social media images of empty shelves are simply sensationalizing the matter. These shelves are restocked every evening and restocking will continue into the future.

“We echo An Taoiseach’s comments when this morning he confirmed that the shops will remain open and we have plans to ensure supply chains will not be interrupted.”