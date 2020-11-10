Parent coach Aoife Lee to host workshop tonight as part of Louth Science Festival

‘The Science of Building Positive Relationships with Your Teenager,’ a virtual workshop from accredited parent coach and founder of Parent Support Aoife Lee will take place tonight through Louth Libraries as part of the Louth Science Festival

The workshop will discuss the natural process for our teenagers to move away from being so dependent on their parents to being more influenced by their peers.

The sessions will include information on understanding your teenager’s behaviours and practical ways of managing the challenges.

Aoife appears regularly on Virgin Media’s Weekend AM show along with writing parenting articles for a variety of newspapers and parenting magazines.

The workshop takes place place via Zoom at 7pm on Tuesday 10th of November. Booking is essential as places are limited. For further information contact Dundalk Library at Tel 042 9353190 or email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie