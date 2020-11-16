Parents pushing for local Gaelcholáiste hopeful of LMETB assistance

Parents fighting for the right for their children to be educated through Irish are hopeful that a request by An Foras Pátrúnachta (AFP) to the Louth Meath Education Board, (LMETB) for short term temporary assistance will bear fruit.

AFP wrote to LMETB a couple of weeks ago to see if they would consider making part of the VTOS building in Chapel Street available. This building used to accommodate VTOS students and Coláiste Lú pupils from 2013 to 2018.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the parents said: “Currently only VTOS students, whose numbers have dropped this year by over 70%, are now using the building. This means that the building is now being used for just c. 10% of the pupil numbers compared to three years ago.

“Parents understand that the AFP request will be discussed at an upcoming LMETB Board meeting.

“LMETB have a history of assisting start-up schools – they are currently providing temporary accommodation to Educate Together on their Bettystown VTOS campus.

“If LMETB provide the help requested, it means that there will be places available for 25 – 30 children in Dundalk. This will be critical for Gaelscoil Dhún Dealgan 6th class pupils as the Co Dublin gaelcholáiste, Glór na Mara in Balbriggan, currently attended by Dundalk children, reports

that it is fully subscribed for 2021 with no space available for Dundalk children next year.”