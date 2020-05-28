Park Café to re-open for take aways this weekend

The Park Café at Dundalk Retail Park will re-open for carvery and coffee take aways this weekend.

They will open their doors at 11.30am on Friday and will remain open on Saturday and Sunday with strict measures in place to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers.

The restaurant said: “We will be operating a one way queuing system and will be adhering to current government advice on the two metre social distancing rule.

“We can’t wait to reopen and hope to see you over the weekend.”

The take away menu is as follows:

Roast sirloin of beef – €13

Roast crown of turkey and baked ham – €12

Beef burgers in peppercorn sauce – €12

Southern fried chicken – €11.50

Breast of chicken curry served with rice/chips – €12

All of the above with the exception of the curry are served with mashes potato/roast potato/chips/homemade stuffing and a fresh selection of vegetables and gravy.

There is also a kids menu with sausages and chips or chicken goujons and chips for €6.50 while homemade vegetable soup is also available for €4.50.