Part of Bellurgan Service Station issued with closure order over ‘rodent activity’

An external building at the Londis store at Bellurgan Service Station was issued with a closure order last month by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland after ‘rodent activity’ was discovered there.

The order was issued on January 22nd and required part of the premises at New Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, to be closed. The closure order was lifted on January 27th.

This was an external building comprising of a walk in cold room, walk in freezer and three storage areas.

The food hygiene inspection report read: “A grave and immediate danger was found due to failure to comply with Regulation (EC) No 852/2004 on the Hygiene of Foodstuffs Annex II Chapter IX (3).

“Evidence of rodent activity was found in the external building comprising of a walk in cold room, a walk in freezer and three storage areas storing food, food contact materials and equipment posing a risk of contamination to all items in these areas. Rodents transmit pathogens through faeces and urine, which may lead to a serious risk to public health.”