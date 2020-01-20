Patching and Leahy off the mark as Dundalk FC open pre-season in style

New signings Will Patching and Darragh Leahy were on the scoresheet as Dundalk FC began their pre-season with a 7-1 win over UCD at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Patrick McEleney opened the scoring on 11 minutes with a header before Georgie Kelly doubled his side’s advantage seven minutes later.

Colm Whelan did pull a goal back for UCD either side of the hour mark but Patching (pictured above) restored his side’s two goal advantage on 38 minutes with a cool finish.

A brace from Michael Duffy either side of the hour mark then extended Dundalk’s lead before Leahy made it 6-1 in the 89 minute with a close range header.

The new signing from Bohemian FC then crossed for Patrick Hoban to complete the scoring in the 90th minute.

Dundalk FC now travel for Spain where they will face CFR Cluj on Wednesday and CSKA Moscow on Friday.

DUNDALK FC: Gary Rogers (Gabriel Sava 60); Daniel Cleary (Brian Gartland HT), Andy Boyle (Darragh Leahy 60), Sean Hoare (Cameron Dummigan HT); John Mountney (Daniel Kelly HT), Chris Shields (Taner Dogan 60), Jordan Flores (Greg Sloggett HT), Dane Massey (Sean Gannon 60); Will Patching (Sean Murray HT), Patrick McEleney (Michael Duffy); Georgie Kelly (Patrick Hoban HT).

UCD: Lorcan Healey (Gavin Sheridan HT); Evan Farrell, Conor McKeown, Harry McEvoy (Luke Boore HT (Evan Weir 66)), Evan Weir (Abdul Bapikar HT); Jack Keaney (Harvey O’Brien HT), Mark Dignam (Cian Ryan HT); Yousef Mahdy (Sean McDonald HT), Michael O’Keane, Ciaran Behan (Kevin Coffey HT); Colm Whelan (Danu Kinsella-Bishop HT).