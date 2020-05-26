Patsy Kelly 5k to take place this summer as a virtual race

The organisers of the Patsy Kelly 5k have announced that this year’s event will proceed this summer as a virtual race.

The annual event run by the North East Runners was due to take place in April but was postponed due to Covid-19 with a new date set for the end of August.

With social distancing still in place, the organisers have now decided to proceed with the race virtually between July 24th and August 3rd.

A post on their Facebook page last night read: “Please be advised that under current government guidelines for health and safety during covid 19 we have made the decision that PK2020 will be a virtual race only.

“We would like to thank our sponsors and the wider running community who have continued to support our race year on year.

“We are appealing to those same sponsors and supporters to support our upcoming event.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to bring you an exciting virtual 5k event raising much needed funds for local community clubs and charities.

“PK5K the Virtual Edition will run from July 24th to August 3rd 2020.

Further details will be posted soon. So stay safe, stay active and get training within your relevant 5km radius.”

You can sign up now here.

The annual event is organised in memory of local athlete Patsy Kelly who died while out running with friends in January 2010. It has been running since 2012.