Pay parking in operation as many businesses re-open their doors

With Phase 2 of the exit from lockdown coming into force today, many local businesses have now re-opened their doors.

Any potential customers are reminded however that pay parking is in force in Dundalk and Drogheda and they must have a ticket on their car in order to avoid a fine.

In a reminder this morning, Louth County Council said: “With the introduction of the phase 2 relaxation on Monday 8th June, shoppers and visitors to our towns should be reminded that the on-street pay parking bye-laws in Dundalk and Drogheda are in operation and will be enforced by our full complement of Traffic Wardens.”