Pedestrian access sought between Fairways Gardens and the Dublin Road

The developers of the new housing estate beside the Fairways Hotel have submitted a planning application to construct a pedestrian ramp which would allow access between the new estate and the Dublin Road.

Wonderglade Unlimited Company are currently in the process of completing the new homes at Fairways Gardens, which will shortly be brought to the market via joint local selling agents DNG Duffy and Blue Sky Property.

Now they have proposed to construct a pedestrian ramped access from the housing development to the Dublin Road (R132) located in the south/western portion of the site.

The planning application would also allow for all associated site works and landscaping in relation to the development.

Louth County Council are due to decide on their application by April 5th.