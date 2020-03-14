Pelican Promotions offer their services to those in need

Local company Pelican Promotions have offered the use of their van to provide deliveries, meals and any other essential items to those in need during the current delay phase of the Coronavirus.

The inflatables business has cancelled all bookings for the foreseeable future but owner Shane McBride has offered his services to older people who are unable or afraid of getting out and about at present.

He said: “Due to Coronavirus and the cancellation of bookings at Pelican Promotions for the foreseeable future, I would like to offer my services to older people and anyone with underlying health issues who are being advised to avoid the public.

“I am happy to collect and deliver groceries, ready made meals, coal and fuel or even run any errands required. I’m here to help.

“If you know of anyone in need of assistance please call me or send a private message.”

You can contact Shane on 087 6644442.