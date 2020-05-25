Penney’s Dundalk staff walking/cycling to Europe in aid of Cara Cancer Support

Penney’s staff from Dundalk are organising a walk/cycle to Europe in aid of Cara Cancer Support Centre.

The distance is 4,700km and the group are aiming to achieve this within the next two weeks.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise funds for Cara Cancer Support, which helps those living with cancer.

Organiser Jennifer Carrick said: “They provide a supportive environment where patients and family members can come to find solace and avail of the experience of cancer survivors.

“They offer a range of holistic therapies; pamper days, a number of workshops for men and women along with welfare information, counselling, to name a few. Patients enjoy relaxation, meditation, yoga and tai chi classes, or just a cup of tea and a chat if that’s what they need.”

To date almost €1,400 has been raised by the group and you can contribute here.