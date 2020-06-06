Penney’s to re-open in Dundalk on Monday week

Penney’s will re-open in the Marshes Shopping Centre on Monday week June 15th.

The discount fashion retailer today announced that it would be re-opening stories with street access on Friday June 12th while stores within shopping centres will re-open on Monday June 15th.

Penneys said: “Employee and customer safety is the highest priority in our preparations for re-opening.

“To help provide a safe environment in stores for our employees and as we welcome back customers, social distancing protocols, hand sanitiser stations, perspex screens at tills and additional store cleaning will be among the measures in place.”