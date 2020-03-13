People advised against non-essential travel to Spain

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised against non-essential travel to Spain in order to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement on its site, it said: “A significant number of cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Spain. The highest incidences are in Madrid, Vitoria an Labastida in the Basque Country, Catalonia and the Rioja region. For the moment, we recommend that non-essential travel to Spain be avoided.

“If you are in Spain, you should monitor developments regularly and follow the advice of local authorities.”