People could be allowed travel anywhere throughout the county from Monday

People are to be allowed to travel anywhere within their county from Monday next as the Government moves to implement a dramatic escalation of the roadmap to reopen Ireland.

This would mean locals could travel around Louth, even if their destination is greater than 20km away.

The Cabinet was on Friday meeting to give the green light to moving to phase two of easing coronavirus restrictions but is also considering accelerating entire phases of the existing plan.

Hotels and B&Bs are also set to re-open at the end of the month under the acceleration discussed by Cabinet and the reduction of the two-metre social distancing rule these businesses is being considered.

The Government is also considering the possibility that some pubs will open earlier than planned and the total lifting of travel restrictions earlier than planned is also being discussed.

It is understood that shopping centres could be able to reopen from 15 June.

However, major retailers may be asked to stagger opening hours and to open no earlier than 10.30am.

This is to ensure public transport is not overwhelmed and essential workers prevented from getting to work.

Ministers are continuing to meet at Government Buildings this lunchtime, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar due to speak afterwards.

The meeting began at 10am.

Meanwhile, travel for Irish people to countries where Covid-19 has been successfully supressed will return in a number of weeks, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys has said.

Minister Humphreys told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the Government plans to reintroduce air travel through “airbridges”, which will allow travel to countries where the curve has been “flattened” to the same degree as it has here.

She said she would not encourage people to book holidays yet, but she said plans are in place and will be activated as soon as it is safe to do so.