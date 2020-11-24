People encouraged to shop local, search local and support local this Christmas

“Whether online or in person, the choices that you make for your Christmas shopping this year will have a real impact on your local community. Shopping local keeps small businesses trading and local people employed. Local businesses employ your friend, your neighbour, your cousins, your brothers, sisters, parents and wider community. It’s so important to choose local, especially this year,” explains Thomas McEvoy, Louth County Council’s Head of Enterprise.

“Our role at the Local Enterprise Office Louth is to support the development of small businesses across the county. And that’s why we are so proud to launch our Shop Local · Search Local campaign for 2020. We’ve created a webpage listing local businesses and their website so that if you can’t shop in person that you can still search local and support local,” he continues.

Visit www.localenterprise.ie/Louth to start your Christmas shopping today. You’ll find a huge selection of local shops, gifts, crafts, home, garden, food, fashion and so much more.

Thomas explains: “Our #LookForLouth campaign encourages everyone to add the word “Louth” or the name of your local town or village to your online search. This helps you to find out whether the gift or product you’re looking for is available locally before ordering from abroad. Once you’ve found the gift you’re looking for you can shop in person in some stores, use click and collect or avail of the delivery service from others.”

Inviting local businesses to be part of the campaign, Thomas continued: “If you’re a local business who is trading online, you too can be listed on our page for free. Just email Tradingonline@leo.louthcoco.ie with your business name, web address, a logo or photo and a 100 word description of your product or service and we’ll add you to the listing. We’ll actively promote the page across the county in the run up to Christmas.”

Speaking about other ways to support local businesses Thomas outlined: “Post about the small local businesses you love on social media. Giving personal recommendations or positive reviews is really beneficial as it helps to raise visibility and build trust with new customers. When posting about your local shopping success, use the hashtag #LookForLouth so we can see and share your post.”

Thomas concluded: “2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for local people and small businesses. With a vaccine on the horizon, hopefully 2021 won’t be so tough. But in the meantime we can each play our part by supporting jobs and small businesses in our community by choosing to Shop Local.”

Pictured above main: Thomas McEvoy of Louth Local Enterprise Office and Louth County Council chair Cllr Dolores Minogue