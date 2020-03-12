People urged not to call to their GPs unannounced

People have been asked not to call into their GPS unannounced if they suspect they have Covid-19, aka the Coronavirus.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Irish College of General Practitioners President Dr Mary Favier urged patients to call ahead for an appointment and not to call in unannounced.

She said patients will be asked a number of questions that they would not ordinarily have been asked so that GPs can organise the best course of action for treatment.

The Cork-based GP urged everyone to share the message of social distancing and good hygiene because it cannot be presumed that everyone has access to the internet and can read.

Meanwhile, the National Bus and Rail Union has called for a major scaling back of train and bus capacities to prevent the spread of the virus.

Vulnerable people and those with underlying health conditions have also been asked not to attend Mass, funerals or the celebration of confirmation for the time being.

At this time, the celebration of Mass will continue as normal, and people who do attend are asked to “keep a safe distance from one another”, where possible.

The new guidelines were issued by the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, which said that at this time, its concern “has to be for the elderly, the ill and those with underlying medical conditions” and that it encourages “positive engagement” with the new measures.

Hand sanitiser will be provided at each church, while priests and ministers will have to sanitise their hands before and after distributing Holy Communion.

Priests have also been asked to provide an alternative to collection baskets, while holy water fonts will remain empty and the sign of peace is still suspended.