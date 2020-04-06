People urged to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines

People have been urged to continue to comply with social distancing guidelines designed aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

From midnight on March 27th until April 12th everybody must stay at home except in specific circumstances.

In particular, people aged over 70 and people who are extremely medically vulnerable are to remain at home and not venture out at all but instead “cocoon” themselves from Covid-19.

In a statement issued yesterday morning, Deputy Garda Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey, thanked peopled for their compliance but said it was vital this continued so that lives could be saved.

He added that people should continue to stay home, exercise within 2km of their home and practise social distancing.

“The HSE guidelines are designed to ensure that we stop the spread of Covid-19 and we reduce the risk to our friends and families.

“It is in all our interests that they are adhered to,” said Deputy Twomey.