Personal Health and Wellbeing event to mark International Women’s Day

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection will host a ‘Personal Health and Wellbeing’ event to celebrate International Women’s Day this Friday.

The event will take place from 2pm to 3pm in the Group Information Room at the Intro offices on the St Alphonsus Road.

On the day there will be guest speakers from Volunteer Louth and Turas Counselling Service who will discuss the benefits of a good positive attitude and how this can help you in all aspects of life, not just in job searching but from a fitness and wellbeing perspective also.

Anyone who wishes to attend is asked to contact Gabriel Reilly to confirm their place. They can do so by emailing Gabriel.Reilly@welfare.ie or by calling 086 8229414.