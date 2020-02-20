Peter McVerry Trust to deliver Housing First in Louth

The national housing and homeless charity, Peter McVerry Trust, has announced that it is to deliver the new Housing First programme in Louth.

The charity has been working across the North East for the past couple of years, providing tenancy sustainment supports and has its North East Regional office in Drogheda.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said “We are delighted to be rolling out Housing First in the North East, with the support of Louth, Cavan and Monaghan county councils and the HSE. This programme is about getting the most vulnerable people impacted by homelessness in each of these three counties off the street, out of hostels and into a secure home of their own. Once housed we will be using a high-intensity visiting support team to provide wraparound supports to make every success of each new tenancy generated.

“We have been working on Housing First for a number of years and we are delighted we can bring our experience of the model to the North East region. This model is different because it puts housing front and centre. of the response to people impacted by homelessness and shifts away from the emergency hostel model. Adopted worldwide, Housing First is hugely successful at not only providing housing for complex cases but ensuring they remain housed years later.”

“Our target now for the North East contract is to generate a minimum of 35 new tenancies up to the end of 2021. We have hit the ground running and are working hard to not only meet our targets but exceed them. We have already secured our first Housing First tenancy in Cavan, which is the first time Peter McVerry Trust has been able to house someone in Cavan.”

For more information on our Housing First work visit: https://pmvtrust.ie/housing/housing-first/