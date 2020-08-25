Petition set up calling for Dundalk FC chairman to step down

An online petition has been set up by Dundalk FC supporters calling for chairman Bill Hulsizer to step down.

The petition, started by Lilywhites fan Frank Carolan, includes an open letter expressing concern over the recent sacking of Vinny Perth, the impending appointment of Filippo Giovagnoli, alleged team interference and uncertainty over the future direction.

Frank said: “The fans are concerned. We would like some clarity.”

